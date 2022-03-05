Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 47.3% in February

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

