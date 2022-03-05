Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

