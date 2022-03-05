Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHECY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

