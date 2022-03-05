Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHECY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of SHECY stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.