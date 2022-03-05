Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 99.2% in February

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSDOY stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 31,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Shiseido (Get Rating)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.