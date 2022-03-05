Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €164.50 ($184.83).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €69.00 ($77.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a 52-week high of €205.40 ($230.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €128.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

