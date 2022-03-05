Shopping Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00020215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $600,918.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.06769751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.09 or 1.00407723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,996 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

