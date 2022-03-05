Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:SENX opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £19.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.83. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

