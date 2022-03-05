Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Decreases By 57.1%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $19,149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. 9,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,482. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

