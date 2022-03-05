Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Drops By 33.3%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy (Get Rating)

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

