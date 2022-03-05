Short Interest in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Drops By 41.4%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 573,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AiHuiShou International stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 413,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,403. AiHuiShou International has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

