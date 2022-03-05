Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Increases By 78.2%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the January 31st total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,159.6 days.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on APYRF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

