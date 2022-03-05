Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Drops By 46.1%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 628.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

