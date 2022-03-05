Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Grows By 132.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the January 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of ASTC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.98.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.