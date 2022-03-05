Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Grows By 132.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the January 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.