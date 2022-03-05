Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Grows By 84.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

