Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Expands By 57.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,960,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,299. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

