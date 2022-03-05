Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Grows By 49.2%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 25,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.29.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

