Short Interest in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Decreases By 48.9%

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 435,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CI Financial by 597.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in CI Financial by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 847,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CI Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 98,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

