Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Rises By 55.2%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $99.59. 351,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,287. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

