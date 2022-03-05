Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Increases By 101.5%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the January 31st total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 205,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

