Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 134.4%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($196.63) to €180.00 ($202.25) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($196.18) to €171.20 ($192.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($168.54) to €156.00 ($175.28) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

