Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 134.4%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($196.63) to €180.00 ($202.25) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($196.18) to €171.20 ($192.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($168.54) to €156.00 ($175.28) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
