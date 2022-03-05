Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Increases By 48.7%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,848. Document Security Systems has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Direct Marketing, BioHealth Group, Securities, and Corporate. The Packaging and Printing segment operates in the paper board folding carton, smart packaging, and document security printing markets.

