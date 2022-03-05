Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Rises By 55.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,587. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

