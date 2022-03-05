Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Increases By 50.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Emclaire Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Emclaire Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.