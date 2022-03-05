Short Interest in Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expands By 50.4%

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 797,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ENFN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,254. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

