Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 48.1%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

CLWT stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

