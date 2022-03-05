Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Drops By 41.3%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.33. 10,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

