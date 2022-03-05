Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Increases By 49.5%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGC remained flat at $$1.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 527,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,304. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flora Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

