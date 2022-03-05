Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Declines By 39.1%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.56. 2,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.06. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $286.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

