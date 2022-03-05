Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Decreases By 48.4%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GPAGF traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953. Gruma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

Get Gruma alerts:

About Gruma (Get Rating)

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.