Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Drops By 56.6%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 922,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.4 days.

HRUFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 7,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

