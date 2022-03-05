Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Declines By 54.0%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

OTCMKTS ITOCY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,948. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ITOCHU Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.