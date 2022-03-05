Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Decreases By 40.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

KUKAF stock traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

