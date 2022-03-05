Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Decreases By 58.4%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MeaTech 3D stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 26,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,157. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. MeaTech 3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

