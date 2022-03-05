Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Decreases By 30.1%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MBCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MBCN opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

