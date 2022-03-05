Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Rises By 53.6%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $16.68. 39,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

