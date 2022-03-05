Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Declines By 45.7%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

