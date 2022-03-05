Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Drops By 49.7%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Petro Matad stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

