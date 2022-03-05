Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Drops By 49.7%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Petro Matad stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Petro Matad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petro Matad (PRTDF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.