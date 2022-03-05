Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Rises By 173.0%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.