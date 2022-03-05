Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Drops By 31.0%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 446,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.36. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.83.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after acquiring an additional 40,263 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 411,664 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

