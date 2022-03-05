Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Decreases By 47.0%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. 8,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

