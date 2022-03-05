Short Interest in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Drops By 31.3%

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SWT opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $131.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

