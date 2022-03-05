Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Drops By 39.9%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 143,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,364. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

