Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Expands By 80.0%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TBSA opened at $9.74 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 533,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 448,273 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000.

