Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE SSTK opened at $89.89 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,385. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

