Sidoti Lowers Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target to $48.00

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Sidoti from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

VPG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

