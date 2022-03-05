Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to post sales of $140.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $588.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 233,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

