Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLN opened at $17.03 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

