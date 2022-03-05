Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 317.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 2,199,848 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 56.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 620,307 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 13.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,334,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,999,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 122.3% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 428,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCR opened at $9.79 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

