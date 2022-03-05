Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMEV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
