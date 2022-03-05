Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.