Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OMIC. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
